PTI Bahawalpur wing extends help to ex-cop

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Insaaf Welfare Wing has provided artificial leg to a former policeman who had lost his leg in a road accident when he was on duty.

According to a press release issued here, former policeman, Muhammad Akhtar lost along with his colleague riding a motorcycle was on patrolling duty in Rahimyar Khan when they faced a horrible road accident, in which his colleague embraced martyrdom and he lost his leg.

Insaaf Welfar Wing approached him and arranged government financial assistance worth Rs 150,000 to him. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders for extending cooperation to him in this regard, it added.