UrduPoint.com

PTI Bahawalpur Wing Extends Help To Ex-cop

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

PTI Bahawalpur wing extends help to ex-cop

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Insaaf Welfare Wing has provided artificial leg to a former policeman who had lost his leg in a road accident when he was on duty.

According to a press release issued here, former policeman, Muhammad Akhtar lost along with his colleague riding a motorcycle was on patrolling duty in Rahimyar Khan when they faced a horrible road accident, in which his colleague embraced martyrdom and he lost his leg.

Insaaf Welfar Wing approached him and arranged government financial assistance worth Rs 150,000 to him. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders for extending cooperation to him in this regard, it added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Road Accident Rahimyar Khan Government

Recent Stories

Closing Ceremony Of 4Th Maritime Security Workshop ..

Closing Ceremony Of 4Th Maritime Security Workshop Held At Pakistan Navy War Col ..

21 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Adoption by t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Adoption by the US House of Representatives ..

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

9 hours ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.