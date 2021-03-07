PTI Bajaur leadership demanded action against traitors

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Bajaur leadership demanded immediate action from Prime Minister Imran Khan against members of the National Assembly who deviated from the party's decisions in the Senate elections.

Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman, President PTI Bajaur and Najibullah Hilal, Additional General Secretary PTI Bajaur and Burhanullah Rabbani expressed these views while talking to journalists.

"What happened in the Senate is very unfortunate?," they said.

They said that in the Senate elections, there are people who were not counted as ideological allies and tarnished the party's image across the country.

"We demand from Prime Minister Imran Khan that the members of the Senate who have been sold should be exposed immediately," they said.

They said that in the presence of such traitors justice could not be established.