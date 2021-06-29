UrduPoint.com
PTI Become Most Popular Political Force In AJK: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:29 AM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Central leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) chapter Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Monday said that PTI has become the most popular political force in AJK

Addressing a press conference along with party candidates, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that PTI aims to emerge as the sole majority party in elections on July 25 and form a strong government in AJK.

He assured to the young doctors that their issues would be resolved by PTI government, adding that Information Technology employees' issues would also be resolved.

He thanked workers and former candidate Chaudhry Ishaq and Atiq Sakhawat Advocate for announcing their support for party candidates by ending their differences. He assured PTI workers that party will never ignore their political struggle.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that former ministers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and political personalities have joined PTI after meeting PTI Chief Organizer PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

He said that former ministers and political personalities who met Chief Organizer and announced joining PTI were includes former minister Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah, ex minister Mufti Mansoor Rehman, ex Assembly Candidate Bagh Sardar Manzoor Advocate, Former Chairman District Zakat Sardar Saghir Baig Raja Muhammad Riaz Khan, Member Central Working Committee Muslim Conference Syed Azad Hussain Shah Gardezi, President City Muslim Conference Chaudhry Muhammad Tahruf Advocate, former Secretary General District Bagh Sardar Shuja Mongol Advocate and Chairman Youth District Bagh Sardar Tahir Ilyas Khan.

Earlier, Speaking on the occasion, PTI founder leader Ch. Ishaq Tahir announced to withdraw his nomination papers in support of PTI candidate. He expressed the hope that party will not forget its founder workers. He said that PTI will win from each constituency. He thanked party leaderships for addressing the reservations of the party workers.

