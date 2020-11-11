PTI becomes favourite party of masses in GB elections: Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Shahzad Qureshi Wednesday said that the PTI had emerged as a favourite party of the masses in the approaching Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Shahzad Qureshi Wednesday said that the PTI had emerged as a favourite party of the masses in the approaching Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections.

He said that a recent survey had declared clear facts about the elections.

Shahzad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not a traditional politician but he was a sincere leader of the nation.

He said that the aim of PTI was to make the country stronger and prosper. He alleged that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was utilizing resources of Sindh in GB.

He claimed that Bilawal would face defeat now in Larkana too.