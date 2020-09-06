UrduPoint.com
PTI-Belgium Pays Tribute To 1965 War Heroes

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

PTI-Belgium pays tribute to 1965 war heroes

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Belgium Chapter, on Sunday paid tribute to the war heroes of 1965 war while commemorating the 'Defence Day' enthusiastically.

Several members of Pakistani community in Belgium attended the event, arranged by PTI Belgium Chapter to recall the acts of valour of the 1965 war heroes.

"We gather here today to pay glowing tribute to our martyrs for their sacrifices for the motherland," Chairman PTI-Belgium, Shakeel Ahmed Gohar said.

"We know that we are fighting for the truth and our armed forces are ready to defend the county as their hearts are filled with belief and faith", said a news release received here.

Prominent political and social personality in Belgium Sardar Sadique Khan said, "on September 6, 1965, our courageous armed forces defeated the enemy despite its numerical superiority and massive armoury.

" He said our Jawans in 1965 war introduced Pakistan to the world as brave nation by fighting with the much-larger army, courageously.

Leading businessman, Chudhry Zahid Raza said, the nation, on September 6, 1965, stood with their valiant armed forces and in many instances fought alongside them.

"The nation defeated the sudden attack from India with unity and determination," he remarked.

Another political and social activist, Ali Chudhry, highlighted the contributions of Pakistani artists and singers including Noor Jehan and Sufi Tabassum for their patriotic songs which helped raise moral of the nation during 1965 war.

