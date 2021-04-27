PTI believe in empowerment of marginalized segments: Mahindar Singh

Provincial parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh stated that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly believed in empowerment of marginalized segment of society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh stated that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly believed in empowerment of marginalized segment of society.

Talking to APP, Singh hailed ground breaking of South Punjab Secretariat by Prime Minister Imran Khan and stated that PTI was heading to honour its pledge about South Punjab Province.

The secretariat would help people resolve problems locally. Now, they would not travel to Lahore and face difficulties, Mahindar Pall Singh remarked.

Singh added that the government gave comprehensive package for uplift of South Punjab.

The PTI government was making sincere efforts in uplift of backward areas and the recent package would surely help improve living standard of the people in the region.

PTI gave much importance to the people of the neglected area, he said adding, the initiative of providing residential units to people of lower income groups was a mile stone of the government.

Similarly, new hospitals were also being constructed to improve healthcare system in the region, he further said.

Sight added that PTI would continue to take initiatives for empowering vulnerable and poor segments of the society.