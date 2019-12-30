PTI Believed In Supremacy Of Law, Transparent Accountability: Ali Muhammad
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:28 PM
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Monday that, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in supremacy of law and transparent mechanism of accountability
Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI believed in across the board accountability regardless of political affiliations.
He said the government would not allow anyone to apply political influence on the institutions, adding justice should be served at any cost.
Ali said the government had always welcomed positive suggestions from the opposition for transparent accountability.
It was need of the hour to strengthen anti-corruption institutions and make effective reforms for their better performance, he added.