PTI Believes In A Pakistan Where Law Is Equal For All : Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:57 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said holding a friend or a party loyalist accountable was a vivid proof of the fact that PTI believes in a Pakistan where law is equal for all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said holding a friend or a party loyalist accountable was a vivid proof of the fact that PTI believes in a Pakistan where law is equal for all.

Addressing Corona International Conference at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) here on Saturday, he said Jahangir Khan Tareen was a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan and held important responsibilities in the party, adding that any vengeful action was "out of question".

Vice-Chancellor UHS Prof. Dr Javed Akram, Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) UHS Tasaduq Hussain Jilani, Chairperson, Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar and Chairman Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asif Rauf were present on the occasion.

He said holding a friend or a party loyalist accountable was a vivid proof of the fact that PTI believes in a Pakistan where law is equal for all, adding that PTI leaders Abdul Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan also faced cases in the courts.

He said the government did not interfere with the court proceedings against Jehangir Khan Tareen, adding that Prime Minister Imran khan has fulfilled the promise that no one was above the law.

To a question, Sarwar said the party MPAs and MNAs, who showed solidarity with Jahangir Khan Tareen at the court, did not cross party line.

He said their act didn't tantamount to destabilizing the government in the center or the province, adding there was no forward bloc in the making within PTI.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in his address at the conference, said that at the outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country last year some people had called it a mere conspiracy but the third wave of the deadly virus proved them wrong.

Sarwar said had the people arriving from Britain been quarantined, the situation had been different today and the the third wave of coronavirus in the country would have been warded off.

Governor Ch. Sarwar said it was necessary to strictly adhere to the coronavirus SOPs during the holy month of Ramadan, adding that the government has taken on board the ulema and religious scholars on the matter.

Paying homage to doctors and paramedical staff for their role as frontline warriors in the fight against coronavirus, Ch. Mohammad Sarwar said the government was encouraging welfare organizations to give coronavirus vaccination free of cost.

