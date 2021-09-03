UrduPoint.com

PTI Believes In Composite Development: Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:47 PM

PTI believes in composite development: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in composite development, adding that the uplift projects have been launched after identifying genuine public needs and requirements for different areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in composite development, adding that the uplift projects have been launched after identifying genuine public needs and requirements for different areas.

In a statement, the CM vowed that no area would remain deprived of development, adding that backward areas were given equal importance in the development journey. Development was the fundamental right of people of south Punjab, which had been returned to them by the PTI government, he continued. The Punjab cabinet has approved rules of business of the south Punjab secretariat and the government had fulfilled its promise by giving administrative autonomy to it, he added.

The CM regretted that the past government befooled people of south Punjab with empty slogans and re-appropriated south Punjab funds over projects of choice. The PTI government has allocated a ring-fenced budget of Rs 189 billion to ensure balanced development in the south Punjab districts, he said. Similarly, the CM added that the foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat would be laid soon in Bahawalpur, while a separate ADP book was also printed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Business Punjab Budget Bahawalpur Government Cabinet Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to ..

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to Afghan families at Emirates H ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan need to replicate education uplift endeav ..

Pakistan need to replicate education uplift endeavours in Afghanistan: Wajiha Ak ..

4 minutes ago
 ISPR DG tweets short video clip to pay tribute mar ..

ISPR DG tweets short video clip to pay tribute martyrs, Ghazis

4 minutes ago
 Australia Secures 4Mln Extra Pfizer Vaccine Doses ..

Australia Secures 4Mln Extra Pfizer Vaccine Doses in Swap Deal With UK - Prime M ..

4 minutes ago
 Opposition Blasts Japanese Prime Minister for Deci ..

Opposition Blasts Japanese Prime Minister for Decision to Step Down

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accu ..

Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accuracy and disseminate informati ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.