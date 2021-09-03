PTI believes in composite development: Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in composite development, adding that the uplift projects have been launched after identifying genuine public needs and requirements for different areas.

In a statement, the CM vowed that no area would remain deprived of development, adding that backward areas were given equal importance in the development journey. Development was the fundamental right of people of south Punjab, which had been returned to them by the PTI government, he continued. The Punjab cabinet has approved rules of business of the south Punjab secretariat and the government had fulfilled its promise by giving administrative autonomy to it, he added.

The CM regretted that the past government befooled people of south Punjab with empty slogans and re-appropriated south Punjab funds over projects of choice. The PTI government has allocated a ring-fenced budget of Rs 189 billion to ensure balanced development in the south Punjab districts, he said. Similarly, the CM added that the foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat would be laid soon in Bahawalpur, while a separate ADP book was also printed.