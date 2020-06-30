UrduPoint.com
PTI Believes In Corruption Free Pakistan: Ali Nawaz Awan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

PTI believes in corruption free Pakistan: Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to prime minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz said on Tuesday that prime minister Imran Khan would not allow anyone to loot and plunder the national kitty by doing corruption as government kept sharp eye on all institutions.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that government had formulated a bill for local bodies.

Since PTI came into power, corruption graph in government institutions also went down,as this government would not tolerate corruption and discrimination of any kind in any government institution, he added.

''I personally don't take oppositions blame game seriously,as both parties lack wise leadership,''he commented.

Whenever opposition made hue and cry in assembly over national issues, it never came forward with solid and practical solutions, it yelled only to create hurdles in the way of democracy,he further added.

In replying to a question he said coalition governments had always faced tough times during their tenures, throughout the world.

Prime minister Imran would not let down masses' trust and hopes,he vowed.

