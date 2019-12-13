UrduPoint.com
PTI Believes In Equal Rights For Everyone: MD PBM

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:51 PM

Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Bappi Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in equal rights for everyone, including minorities, as it was resolving issues faced by them effectively

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas at Multan Diocese Church here on Friday, he said the PBM was giving scholarships to Christians students across the country and had spent over Rs one billion on treatment of patients.

He said that Christians enjoyed equal rights just like other minorities living in Pakistan, adding the government was extending relief to all minorities.

He announced free of charge cure and education to the Christian community from public hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop of Multan Leo Rodrick Paul said that the Christian community played an important role in development of the country.

The services rendered by them for health, education and other sectors were unforgettable, the bishop said and added that they prayed for Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

Later, the MD PBM disbursed Rs 5,000 cheuques each and shields among 75 position holders who belonged to 11 districts of South Punjab.

PBM Assistant Director Mahmoodul Hassan, member Punjab Baitul Mal Farrukh Zubair, Suhrab William, Peter Shahzad and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

