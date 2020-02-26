PTI believes in equal rights:Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz fityaana

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz fityaana said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership believed in equal rights for everyone therefore, PML (N) leader Nawaz Shiarif was allowed to go to London for medical treatmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz fityaana said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership believed in equal rights for everyone therefore, PML (N) leader Nawaz Shiarif was allowed to go to London for medical treatment.

While expressing his concern,during a program aired on private news channel, over the absence of the leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif he said since many weeks Shahbaz left the country on the pretext of taking care of his ailing brother although Nawaz's two sons and absconder Ishaq Dar were already there.

Nawaz Sharif could get better medical treatment here in the country as he has not admitted for a single day in any hospital of London and stayed at home,he said.

PMLN had a history of fleeing the country to escape the corruption cases with the help of foreign governments, he added.