PTI believes in equality: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Sunday while justifying the government stance of recommending a conditional offer to Mian Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad said it was a tough decision for the government to remove a convicted criminal's name from ECL.

Talking to a private news channel he said his party did not expect such lame and non-serious statements from PML-N spokespersons as the cabinet took the earlier decision while keeping in view some other relatives of Sharif family were already declared absconders in recent past.

"It became a difficult decision for the PTI government as it wanted to retrieve the national exchequer which belonged to the country's masses," he commented.

If Nawaz Sharif would not fly back to the country to face corruption charges, the national institutions and people of the country would question the incumbent government, but now the court had allowed him to travel abroad only after submitting his undertaking, he mentioned.