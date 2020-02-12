PTI believes in fair democracy: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Waleed Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Waleed Iqbal on Wednesday said PTI always supported a fair politics and democracy in the country as all elected representatives of public were free for demanding anything for the betterment of their constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Waleed Iqbal on Wednesday said PTI always supported a fair politics and democracy in the country as all elected representatives of public were free for demanding anything for the betterment of their constituencies.

Talking to a private news channel he stated the new committee had ensured the PML-Q allies that it would not change the points decided by last committee,the center would fully support the allied representatives to perform well in their Constituencies particularly in different districts of Punjab.

"PTI does not believe in oppressing the democratic rights of any party," he mentioned.

The incumbent government had always strive to facilitate and support the masses as it was elected by the nation,he remarked.

He further stated while commenting on inflation,that people were facing price hike in some commodities and assured that the prime minister had ordered the concerned ministry to take all possible measures to control price hike.