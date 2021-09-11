UrduPoint.com

PTI Believes In Free, Fair Elections In Country: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:37 PM

PTI believes in free, fair elections in country: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in free, fair and transparent election and promoting technology based Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) to end rigging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in free, fair and transparent election and promoting technology based Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) to end rigging.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the oppositions parties without knowing about EVMs were giving wrong figures, so that they could halt the process of introducing EVMs system for next elections.

Minister said that election had always controversial in past and the opposition parties did not want fair election as they always had government, based on rigging and horse trading in elections.

He said PTI wanted to set right direction of forming government after elections by introducing EVMs so that no body can point out the election procedure.

Responsibility lies on the institutions to keep them non-controversial and there was dire need to tackle the issues at gross root level, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Defense Secretary Says His Biggest Concern Is I ..

US Defense Secretary Says His Biggest Concern Is If Someone Brings Terror to US ..

52 seconds ago
 Minister, CS review commodities' prices, availabil ..

Minister, CS review commodities' prices, availability

53 seconds ago
 F1 leader Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Pri ..

F1 leader Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Prix

55 seconds ago
 Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Rest ..

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Restrictions for Unvaccinated

7 minutes ago
 Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

7 minutes ago
 FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.