PTI believes in free, fair elections in country: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in free, fair and transparent election and promoting technology based Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) to end rigging.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the oppositions parties without knowing about EVMs were giving wrong figures, so that they could halt the process of introducing EVMs system for next elections.

Minister said that election had always controversial in past and the opposition parties did not want fair election as they always had government, based on rigging and horse trading in elections.

He said PTI wanted to set right direction of forming government after elections by introducing EVMs so that no body can point out the election procedure.

Responsibility lies on the institutions to keep them non-controversial and there was dire need to tackle the issues at gross root level, he added.