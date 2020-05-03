PTI believes in freedom of expression: Asad Ali Khokhar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar has said that freedom of expression is the main component of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's mandate.

In a message issued here on Sunday in connection with World Press Freedom Day, he said the dream to promote democracy could not materialise in the absence of freedom of press.

Punjab Minister said that during the challenging situation of coronavirus the role of journalists has remained healthy and positive.

Asad Ali Khokhar said that media persons were asset of the country and efforts to promote the freedom of press would continue.