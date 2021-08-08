UrduPoint.com

PTI Believes In Freedom Of Expression: Governor Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

PTI believes in freedom of expression: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in freedom of expression besides taking comprehensive measures for the wellbeing of journalist community and all other media workers.

He was talking to the founding members of the 'Fourth Pillar Vigilant Media Watchdog' an international organization for solving journalists' problems, here at Governor's House on Sunday.

Governor Sarwar also appreciated the role of Fourth Pillar Media Watchdog in training journalists. He was of the view that training of the journalists was an important step and was need of the hour. He assured the members of the delegation that he would play his role in initiating training courses for journalists in other universities of Punjab including the Institute of Communication Studies, Punjab University.

Sarwar said that practical steps were being taken for institutional reforms and opposition should also support the government on the issue of electoral reforms, adding that the credit for saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

During the meeting, Central President Fourth Pillar Farooq Mirza apprised Punjab Governor about the services rendered to journalists around the world, including the aims and objectives of the organization and also about the training of more than 400 journalists.

Later, during a meeting with University of Home Economics Vice Chancellor Kanwal Amin, he said that the PTI government was ensuring transparency and merit in the universities, adding that as Chancellor he had appointed Vice Chancellors in all the universities on merit.

Governor said that the PTI government had put an end to political interference in educational institutions and this was the reason that for the first time Pakistani universities were being placed in international ranking.

The University of Home Economics Vice Chancellor also briefed the governor about the affairs of the university and future plans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Governor Punjab Sunday Media All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

49 minutes ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

3 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

5 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.