PTI believes in freedom of expression: Sadaqat Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Wednesday said the government believed in freedom of press instead of using pressurizing tactics to blackmail media houses as media freedom was an important pillar of democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government will always stand by the journalists because no democracy can thrive without a free press.

While criticizing PML-N' he said that PML-N was habitual for generating conspiracy to hit national institutions, he added.

Abbasi said PML-N had a record to use its power for getting desirous decisions from national institutions, adding, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has a history of political blackmailing through audio and videotapes.

PML-N was just misleading the nation and pretending to be innocent, Abbasi added.

Replying to a question about KPK local body elections, he admitted his party defeat and said that PTI would rethink its disciplined and party tickets through better strategic plans to win the next elections.