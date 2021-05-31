UrduPoint.com
PTI Believes In Freedom Of Press: Zartaj

Mon 31st May 2021

Minister of state for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in freedom of press and introduced Media Protection Bill, which would ensure protection of its workers

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI led government always stood with media and would resolve all of its concerns for their protection.

Zartaj Gul said that opposition should support media protection bill rather than criticising it.

She said the incumbent government inherited fragile economy when it was came into power but now every sector was showing positive indicator due to prudent policies of the PTI government.

State minister said the prime minister was working tirelessly to uplift the living standard of poor people as he had given health coverage of upto Rs 720,000 to deservings.

She said the PTI government was answerable of last three years adding opposition was equally responsible for resolving public issues.

Pakistan Peoples Party had been ruling from many years in Sindh but it was failed to provide basic necessities to people of the province, she added.

