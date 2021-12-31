UrduPoint.com

PTI Believes In Fulfilling Its Promises: Hasaan Khawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 08:24 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in fulfilling the promises made to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in fulfilling the promises made to the people.

In his tweet on Friday, SACM said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the mission of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, every family in Punjab would have a new Pakistan Health Card within three months which they can use in any private hospital to avail free medical treatment facility.

He further said that the main objective of the government was to serve the people without any discrimination and beyond all political affiliation.

PTI was the only national political force, determined to provide health facilities to the people at doorsteps so that no one could make lame excuses to get medical treatment from abroad.

