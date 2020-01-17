PTI believes in hard work: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader and Member of National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader and Member of National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab on Friday said that PTI had stepped in politics to save the nation's future as the previous political parties had completely ruined the economy of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Imran Khan was determined to lead the nation towards prosperity as he had taken hard steps to improve the national economy, he believed in upgrading the systems in accordance with the international standard.

Replying to a question she demanded that PMLN's senior leadership should display their political wisdom and return to the country with their sons and other kins who were declared proclaimed offenders by the court, PTI government would never leave any corrupt politician unpunished.

"Our government had initiated austerity campaign which was unprecedented, moreover it has many other programs and projects which will boost the national exchequer and support the masses in future," she mentioned.