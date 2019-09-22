PTI believes in indiscriminate accountability of corrupt: Governor

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the PTI believed in transparent and indiscriminate accountability to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.

Talking to party delegations from various districts, including Lahore, at the Governor's House, he said the PTI government never resorted to any political victimization of the opposition and would not do so in future as well.

The governor said opposition should refrain from hurling threats of sit-ins and lock-downs because people of Pakistan had mandated PM Imran Khan and the PTI to run the government for five years and, He mentioned that the Federal and provincial governments were working hard and taking comprehensive and effective measures to eradicate poverty, inflation and unemployment so as to provide the masses with basic facilities like health and education.

He assured that federal and provincial government would give the due respect to PTI workers, who had sacrificed for the party.