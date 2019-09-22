UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Believes In Indiscriminate Accountability Of Corrupt: Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:50 PM

PTI believes in indiscriminate accountability of corrupt: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the PTI believed in transparent and indiscriminate accountability to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.

Talking to party delegations from various districts, including Lahore, at the Governor's House, he said the PTI government never resorted to any political victimization of the opposition and would not do so in future as well.

The governor said opposition should refrain from hurling threats of sit-ins and lock-downs because people of Pakistan had mandated PM Imran Khan and the PTI to run the government for five years and, He mentioned that the Federal and provincial governments were working hard and taking comprehensive and effective measures to eradicate poverty, inflation and unemployment so as to provide the masses with basic facilities like health and education.

He assured that federal and provincial government would give the due respect to PTI workers, who had sacrificed for the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Education Punjab Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Practice, matches, press conferences and media shu ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai soars to number eight amongst global financi ..

8 minutes ago

DC forms committee for dengue surveillance audit

28 minutes ago

Bus crashing Chinese tourists was driver's first t ..

30 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

30 minutes ago

13 farmers caught for water theft in Sargodha

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.