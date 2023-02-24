UrduPoint.com

PTI Believes In Injustice, Says PPP Leader

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 08:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the previous PTI government did nothing because, in fact, it believes in injustice.

Talking to Village Council and Neighbour Council (VC&NC) of Peshawar City Metropolitan here on Friday, he said that the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has done nothing except lying and cheating with the elected representatives of the local government.

Acting provincial chief PPP were included parliamentary leader in the City Metropolitan, Asif Javed, Mahmoodul Hassan, Muzamil Khan, Haji Irshad Khan, Aamir Khan, Masil Khan, Jehanzeb Tekedar, Malik Yousaf and Malik Imtiaz while former president PPP City, Zulfikar Afghani and Secretary Information, Peshawar Division, Tariq Rahim were also present as special guest.

During the meeting, they discussed problems of the local government representatives, party and political affairs.

The PPP leader said that after defeat in the local bodies polls, the then PTI government snatched most of the powers of local government representatives, which was a big injustice with the grass-route level tier of the provincial government.

The Minister of State assured the resolution of the problems faced by the chairmen of the City Metropolitan and said that they will stand by them for their rights.

He said that PPP believes in the supremacy of constitution and law while the PTI government after defeat in the local bodies polls deprived the elected public representatives of their powers and rendered them powerless.

