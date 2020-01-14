PTI believes in keeping its promises with allies: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday PTI had never underestimated its allied parties and would definitely keep its promises by fulfilling the demands of its allies.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that it was always considered a good stance of any politician to raise voice for the welfare of the people of his constituency as it was the utmost right of the voters for electing their representative for government.

He further said Federal government had allocated and released a reasonable amount for the development of Karachi and welfare of the entire Sindh.

PTI would never forget its allied parties and would fully collaborate with the public representatives of other parties to satisfy needs of masses, he mentioned.