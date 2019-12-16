PTI believes in performance: Shokat Basra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Basra on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a peace loving party and believed in justice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition must stop spreading the false charges against the government's performance as it was fully determined to fulfill its duties.

He said opposition must play positive role in politics and focus to use the supreme forum of parliament to address the political and national issues as this approach could be in the interest of the nation.

"The government is striving hard to boost the national economy as when it came into power the national economy was at its ailing condition, adding, Prime Minister is making efforts and taking all possible steps to strengthen the national exchequer.

He asked the opposition parties to leave their personal goals behind and come forward for welfare of the masses, as a politician could not be succeeded without the support of the nation.

"That day is not far when the country will be cleaned of the menace of corruption and the dream of Khan for prosperous Pakistan will become true in near future", he remarked.