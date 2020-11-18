PTI believes in practical measures : Masti Khel

Member National Assembly (MNA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Wednesday said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to uplift poor segment of societ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Wednesday said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to uplift poor segment of society.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan are well aware of common man issues and striving hard for their welfare," he said in an interview with APP.

He regretted that the previous regimes ignored this segment but the PTI government was giving priority to their issues and efforts afoot for their early redressal.

He maintained that his party carried out record development projects in the country and funds have been issued for improvement of remote areas.

The PM brilliantly fought the case of Kashmiris internationally and exposed brutal face of India, he said in response to a query.

"PTI leaders believes in practical measures rather than demands," he remarked.

