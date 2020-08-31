PTI believes in practical measures rather than claims : Amjad Khan

Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amjad Ali Khan Naizi Monday said the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan was carrying out record development projects in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amjad Ali Khan Naizi Monday said the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan was carrying out record development projects in the country.

Talking to APP, he said the prime minister was taking steps which were not taken in the past for the well beings of the people. He said PTI leadership was aware of the problems of people and strives to resolve them as soon as possible. He claimed that PTI leadership believes in practical measures rather than claims.

He said the government is taking steps to uplift remote areas of the country and fair distribution of the development funds has been ensured. Replying to a question, he said the expectations of the nation will be fulfilled by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his government and people will see real change in the country. Amjad Ali Khan Niazi said said Prime Minister Imran Khan has brilliantly fought the Kashmir case at the international level and exposed the face of India.