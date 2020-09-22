PTI believes in practical service of masses: Dr Akhtar Malik

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believed in service of masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believed in service of masses.

While performing ground breaking of Multan cricket Stadium road here, the provincial minister stated that PTI was striving hard for equal development in all regions of the country. The government was ensuring uplift work without any political discrimination.

The development work was being done on purely merit basis in the ongoing regime. He said the road would be constructed with a cost of Rs 12 millions and no compromise would be made on quality of work. Dr Akhtar Malik remarked that officials as well as people's representatives would keep inspecting the work at the site. On this occasion, Malik Zahid Aaraen, Malik Abdur Rauf, Rana Imran, Aziz ur Rehman, Chaudhary Tariq Maan and others were also present.