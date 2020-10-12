PTI believes in practical services: State Minister Shabbir Qureshi

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabbir Ali Qureshi said that PTI government believed in practical services towards masses.

He expressed these remarks in a ceremony on occasion of inauguration of City Park at Daira Deen Panah, here on Monday.

The state minister remarked that the government would honour all promises, made with the public during last election campaign. Instead of lip services, it strongly believed in taking practical steps for welfare of masses, said Shabbir.

He claimed that masses would observe many changes in the city in near future. About City Park, he stated that it was gift for local citizens. Parks help to reduce pollution and serve as lungs for population.

He added that parks and green belts would also be improved in Kot Addu and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The government is well aware of local problems and it would resolve soon. Sui gas facility for Daira Deen Panah have also been approved, informed Shabbir adding that it would be available soon.

The Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabbir Qureshi told, work on sewerage project have also been completed.

He hoped that city would not have sewerage problem in near future.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation was instructed to construct toilets at local shrine. Earlier, the Minister of State for Housing and Works received warm welcome by the local citizens.