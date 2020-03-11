Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said Prime minister Imran Khan was committed for the protection of women's rights according to the Islamic teachings, social norms of our society and international obligations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said Prime minister Imran Khan was committed for the protection of women's rights according to the Islamic teachings, social norms of our society and international obligations.

Talking to a Private news channel regarding the current issue of Aurat March, she urged country legislators to play their active part for guiding the society about the laws available for the protection of women and 'Aurat March organizers' should hold the events in respect of constitutional and legal limits.

She said Aurat and Haya March should be organized for the same purpose and in an appropriate manners as the controversial placards could harm the cause of women march.

PTI government would definitely ensure the protection of all women's rights rallies but Marchers should organize their events in a descent manners and not to fight against each other instead of highlighting their real cause for Women's right, she said.

"Controversial Aurat March can affect the image of the country, being a Muslim we need to follow the teachings of islam ," she mentioned.

Kanwal said besides society awareness, legislation and its implementation is necessary to strengthen and safeguard the women.