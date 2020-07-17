UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Believes In Provincial Cooperation:Shandana Gulzar

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

PTI believes in provincial cooperation:Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed provincial governments to cope with the artificial shortage of wheat and ensured the supplies to the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Punjab and KPK provinces would not face any shortage of wheat or flour but Sindh has an acute shortage issue due to not paying attention towards the masses' woes.

Previous governments supported and encouraged the hoarders, so they created artificial shortage for minting profits as none of the previous governments stepped forward to probe the issue, she added.

PPP leaders should focus on the provincial issue instead of blaming Federal government for their own weaknesses,she mentioned.

Amid COVID-19 situation prime minister had announced unprecedented relief packages for the needy segment,he would never leave the nation alone, wheat hoarders would face the music,she replied to a question.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan National Assembly Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Punjab Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

49 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

1 hour ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

2 hours ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.