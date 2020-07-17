PTI believes in provincial cooperation:Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed provincial governments to cope with the artificial shortage of wheat and ensured the supplies to the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Punjab and KPK provinces would not face any shortage of wheat or flour but Sindh has an acute shortage issue due to not paying attention towards the masses' woes.

Previous governments supported and encouraged the hoarders, so they created artificial shortage for minting profits as none of the previous governments stepped forward to probe the issue, she added.

PPP leaders should focus on the provincial issue instead of blaming Federal government for their own weaknesses,she mentioned.

Amid COVID-19 situation prime minister had announced unprecedented relief packages for the needy segment,he would never leave the nation alone, wheat hoarders would face the music,she replied to a question.