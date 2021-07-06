UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Believes In Provision Of Maximum Facilities To Masses: Aamir Dogar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

PTI believes in provision of maximum facilities to masses: Aamir Dogar

Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in provision of maximum facilities to masses.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in provision of maximum facilities to masses.

The government was committed to resolve public issues, he said this after receiving briefing on sewerage issues from WASA authority.

He lauded the performance of MD WASA Nasir Iqbal for addressing sewerage issues in Fish market within shortest span of time.

Dogar remarked that PTI government was spending billions of rupees on water schemes and sewerage projects across the district.

He hoped that huge funding would help resolve sewerage issues on permanent basis. Sewerage lines Public Health Engineering at Jehangirabad were handed over to WASA, said Aamir .

He also directed WASA authorities to resolve issue of craters, being observed at 72-inch sewerage line from MDA Chowk to Surij Miani.

MD WASA Nasir Iqbal also stated that the department had evolved a special plan for the cleanliness of sewerage lines, across the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Nasir Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE participates in annual Dragon Group meeting

31 seconds ago

Expo 2020 Dubai cements Dubai’s position as a Gl ..

16 minutes ago

Egypt Frees Ever Given Ship After Settlement Reach ..

3 minutes ago

Israeli Rescuers to Remain on Building Collapse Si ..

3 minutes ago

PSC to make sure availability of seeds for farmers ..

3 minutes ago

Local-focused social network Nextdoor to go public ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.