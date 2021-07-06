PTI believes in provision of maximum facilities to masses: Aamir Dogar

Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in provision of maximum facilities to masses.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in provision of maximum facilities to masses.

The government was committed to resolve public issues, he said this after receiving briefing on sewerage issues from WASA authority.

He lauded the performance of MD WASA Nasir Iqbal for addressing sewerage issues in Fish market within shortest span of time.

Dogar remarked that PTI government was spending billions of rupees on water schemes and sewerage projects across the district.

He hoped that huge funding would help resolve sewerage issues on permanent basis. Sewerage lines Public Health Engineering at Jehangirabad were handed over to WASA, said Aamir .

He also directed WASA authorities to resolve issue of craters, being observed at 72-inch sewerage line from MDA Chowk to Surij Miani.

MD WASA Nasir Iqbal also stated that the department had evolved a special plan for the cleanliness of sewerage lines, across the city.