PTI believes in revival of drama industry: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that drama would pave the way to revive the industry in Pakistan.

Turkish drama serial "Ertugral" is a gift from Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erodgan to prime minister Imran khan, both are deeply concerned to teach young generation about the real Islamic heroes and values, talking to a private news channel he mentioned.

He said that he considered it a huge opportunity for Pakistani drama industry as it would compel the industry bigwigs to change the substance of stories from typical to educational and motivational.

"Unfortunately book reading has been declined totally and quite a few people read history books, so the television is the only best mode to teach our upcoming generations regarding our true values and cultural norms," he stated.

In 2009 only PTI raised voice to stop telecasting neighbor country's dramas and cartoon serials as many of their cultural values did not even exist in Pakistan, but pupils were absorbing their language which was an awful situation as it was a threat to national language, he added.

Replying to a question he said Pakistani writers, directors and actors had excellent command on their respective craft, this drama would drive the industry to show the struggles of Muslim heroes.

Pakistan's drama industry could be revived as it had plenty of talented people and world history had many Muslim heroes whose struggle should be re-enacted by the modern artists he suggested.