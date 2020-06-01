UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Believes In Revival Of Drama Industry: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:36 PM

PTI believes in revival of drama industry: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that drama would pave the way to revive the industry in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that drama would pave the way to revive the industry in Pakistan.

Turkish drama serial "Ertugral" is a gift from Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erodgan to prime minister Imran khan, both are deeply concerned to teach young generation about the real Islamic heroes and values, talking to a private news channel he mentioned.

He said that he considered it a huge opportunity for Pakistani drama industry as it would compel the industry bigwigs to change the substance of stories from typical to educational and motivational.

"Unfortunately book reading has been declined totally and quite a few people read history books, so the television is the only best mode to teach our upcoming generations regarding our true values and cultural norms," he stated.

In 2009 only PTI raised voice to stop telecasting neighbor country's dramas and cartoon serials as many of their cultural values did not even exist in Pakistan, but pupils were absorbing their language which was an awful situation as it was a threat to national language, he added.

Replying to a question he said Pakistani writers, directors and actors had excellent command on their respective craft, this drama would drive the industry to show the struggles of Muslim heroes.

Pakistan's drama industry could be revived as it had plenty of talented people and world history had many Muslim heroes whose struggle should be re-enacted by the modern artists he suggested.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Young Reading Muslim TV From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Some schools reopen in England but debate rages ab ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner vows to provide maximum relief to far ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus detains dozens of opposition activists

5 minutes ago

12,464 MW to be added to national grid by IPPs pro ..

4 minutes ago

E&P companies plant 561,090 saplings under PM's Cl ..

4 minutes ago

Three of a family killed in road mishap in Mianwal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.