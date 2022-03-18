PTI believes in rule of law: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that PTI believes in the rule of law, taking the law into its own hands was against our party policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that PTI believes in the rule of law, taking the law into its own hands was against our party policy.

In a statement, he said that workers should not take part in any action that was against the constitution and law.

As soon as PTI workers protest at Sindh House came into the knowledge of Asad Umar, he directed them to immediately leave the place and show patience.