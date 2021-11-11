UrduPoint.com

PTI Believes In Rule Of Law, Respects Judiciary: Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

PTI believes in rule of law, respects judiciary: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in rule of law, respects judiciary and appeared in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on short notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in rule of law, respects judiciary and appeared in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on short notice.

Talking to ptv news channel she said, PM was an honest man and proved himself a responsible person after appearing in the court.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf abandoned sit-inns soon after the APS incident and all political parties of Pakistan also put aside their differences and came up with the National Action Plan (NAP) after tragedy and the whole nation stood behind the NAP to eliminate terrorism.

State Minister said Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices in war on terror and faced huge economic losses.

Talking about the electoral process she said the next general election would be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs) that will bring transparency in elections, right to vote for overseas Pakistanis will be completed before the 2023 general elections, she added.

Opposition parties were not supporting electoral process as they were feared of loosing elections, she said.

She said the PTI government eliminated the inherited politics and introduced new faces in the politics of the country.

