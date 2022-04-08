UrduPoint.com

PTI Believes In Serving Masses Irrespectively: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 10:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan came into politics to serve the masses and not to enjoy power.

People showed confidence on PTI in last general election and they will again decide country's future by showing confidence on Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the PTI had taken steps for the supremacy of law and public interest. PTI had also exposed the opposition before the nation which had always used public vote for their vested interest by making them fool on every important matter of the country, he added.

He said the opposition was united just to avoid accountability process, adding that Shehbaz Sharif has been Opposition Leader in the National Assembly for the last three and half years who has been on bail.

