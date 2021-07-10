PTI believes in serving masses: minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik said that the PTI-led government did not believe in politics of Thana or Katchery culture but serving masses.

Addressing to a congregation at Basti Maan here on Saturday, he said their sole motto was to provide relief to common masses.

He said the incumbent government has given a new identity to the southern region of the province.

He said, today the people of this area were happy over the foundation stone of a large number of development projects initiated at the level of provincial constituency, PP-265.

The minister recalled development schemes worth Rs. 560 million which were completed already here in past three years.

"While, projects worth one billion rupees are proposed for the constituency through budget of next financial year" said the minister. It would include, construction of sewerage, link roads and supply of gas across the area, he added.

Earlier, former UC chairman and host Iqbal Man welcomed Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammed Sarwar and Dr Akhtar Malik in the ceremony, who inaugurated the projects.