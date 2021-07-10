UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Believes In Serving Masses: Minister

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

PTI believes in serving masses: minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik said that the PTI-led government did not believe in politics of Thana or Katchery culture but serving masses.

Addressing to a congregation at Basti Maan here on Saturday, he said their sole motto was to provide relief to common masses.

He said the incumbent government has given a new identity to the southern region of the province.

He said, today the people of this area were happy over the foundation stone of a large number of development projects initiated at the level of provincial constituency, PP-265.

The minister recalled development schemes worth Rs. 560 million which were completed already here in past three years.

"While, projects worth one billion rupees are proposed for the constituency through budget of next financial year" said the minister. It would include, construction of sewerage, link roads and supply of gas across the area, he added.

Earlier, former UC chairman and host Iqbal Man welcomed Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammed Sarwar and Dr Akhtar Malik in the ceremony, who inaugurated the projects.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Budget Man Gas Government Billion Million PP-265

Recent Stories

Court orders FIA not to harass Shehbaz Sharif, Ham ..

7 minutes ago

President lauds govt’s decision to engage with d ..

13 minutes ago

50,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi develops strategy ..

41 minutes ago

RTA issues tender for 3 truck rest stops spanning ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches new seasonal routes to San ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.