UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Believes In Supremacy Of Law, Across The Board Accountability: Sharyar Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

PTI believes in supremacy of law, across the board accountability: Sharyar Afridi

Federal Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Sharyar Afridi Monday said PTI leadership believes that nobody is above the law whether the individual belongs to government or opposition there should be across the board accountability

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Sharyar Afridi Monday said PTI leadership believes that nobody is above the law whether the individual belongs to government or opposition there should be across the board accountability.

Talking to media here after attending inaugural ceremony of three-day National Military Defence Convention at Ghulam Ishq Khan Institute of Science and Technology, he said that each and every PTI worker, cabinet member and member parliament is answerable before the law, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader who terminated party membership of 20 MPAs during Senate elections on charges of corruption.

He said PTI leader has set the precedent and would leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan a real state like Madina. The economic situation has been improved in the country due to pragmatic measures by the government and within next few months the people would get relief from prices hike and inflation.

Referring to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) he said the bureau is an independent institution of the state and Nawaz Sharif should have to face the corruption charges.

He said that PTI government has allocated Rs 220 billion for Ehsas program and Rs 6 billion for Utility Stores to provide relief to masses especially poor class. As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan measures are being taken to provide maximum relief to poor people of the country, Afridi added.

Earlier, he emphasized upon youth and students of Ishaq Khan Institute to focus on research based education and equip themselves with modern higher education to meet the current day challenges.

He said the government was paying attention to provide opportunities to youth in getting quality higher education. Appreciating GIK Institute, he said the students of GIK were playing their role in national building and serving in different fields.

On the occasion Procter Academics Professor Jamil Nabi of GIK also addressed and informed the silent feature of the three-day convention. He said the convention could be organized due to untiring efforts of Mechanical Engineers of GIK.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Technology Poor Education Parliament Afridi Media From Government Cabinet Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

11 minutes ago

WADA Recommendations on Russia Not Covering 2020 W ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Provide to US Guarantees of Noninv ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner asks WASA to conduct official water c ..

7 minutes ago

UK economic growth likely to slow to 1 pct in 2020 ..

5 minutes ago

'NAB to achieve successes against corruption in 6 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.