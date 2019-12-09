PTI believes in supremacy of law, across the board accountability: Sharyar Afridi

Federal Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Sharyar Afridi Monday said PTI leadership believes that nobody is above the law whether the individual belongs to government or opposition there should be across the board accountability

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Sharyar Afridi Monday said PTI leadership believes that nobody is above the law whether the individual belongs to government or opposition there should be across the board accountability.

Talking to media here after attending inaugural ceremony of three-day National Military Defence Convention at Ghulam Ishq Khan Institute of Science and Technology, he said that each and every PTI worker, cabinet member and member parliament is answerable before the law, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader who terminated party membership of 20 MPAs during Senate elections on charges of corruption.

He said PTI leader has set the precedent and would leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan a real state like Madina. The economic situation has been improved in the country due to pragmatic measures by the government and within next few months the people would get relief from prices hike and inflation.

Referring to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) he said the bureau is an independent institution of the state and Nawaz Sharif should have to face the corruption charges.

He said that PTI government has allocated Rs 220 billion for Ehsas program and Rs 6 billion for Utility Stores to provide relief to masses especially poor class. As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan measures are being taken to provide maximum relief to poor people of the country, Afridi added.

Earlier, he emphasized upon youth and students of Ishaq Khan Institute to focus on research based education and equip themselves with modern higher education to meet the current day challenges.

He said the government was paying attention to provide opportunities to youth in getting quality higher education. Appreciating GIK Institute, he said the students of GIK were playing their role in national building and serving in different fields.

On the occasion Procter Academics Professor Jamil Nabi of GIK also addressed and informed the silent feature of the three-day convention. He said the convention could be organized due to untiring efforts of Mechanical Engineers of GIK.