PTI believes in supremacy of law: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in justice and supremacy of law, said Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar, here on Thursday.

He said that an integrated digital mechanism was being evolved for the historic 'Ehsas Ration Programme'.

He said that it was the beauty of democracy to listen to government allies in decision making on important policy issues adding the government was working in collaboration with people and allies to make the election process transparent and non-controversial.

Talking about the availability of essential commodities, he said the ministers and the administration were fully active to ensure the availability of sugar and flour at fixed prices.

Hasaan Khawar said that people should convey their complaints to the government and prompt action would be taken.

Regarding semi-final of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Australia, he said that the nation was hopeful that the team would give its 100 percent to win the match.

SACM said, "Pakistan is a completely safe place for all cricket teams."Responding to a question, he said the supply of 6 million panadol tablets was ensured in Lahore yesterday.

The government was making all possible efforts to control smog, he added.