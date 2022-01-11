UrduPoint.com

PTI Believes In Transparency, Justice: Aon Abbas

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 11:49 PM

PTI believes in transparency, justice: Aon Abbas

Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday said that the government believed in transparency and no leniency would be adopted against any offender of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday said that the government believed in transparency and no leniency would be adopted against any offender of the country.

Talking to a private news channel he said, those who looted the national wealth ruthlessly should face punishment.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts whenever he return to country he would face the cases which were registered against him.

Aon Abbas said the government would not adopt any discriminatory policy against anyone as everyone was equal before the law.

He said the government had strongly believed in supremacy of law and it would not make any compromise over accountability matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister From Government

Recent Stories

CSTO Peacekeepers Organizing Exit of Forces From K ..

CSTO Peacekeepers Organizing Exit of Forces From Kazakhstan to Permanent Deploym ..

5 minutes ago
 NATO Committed to Meaningful, Reciprocal Dialogue ..

NATO Committed to Meaningful, Reciprocal Dialogue With Russia - US Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Global Oil Price Benchmark Brent to Average $75 in ..

Global Oil Price Benchmark Brent to Average $75 in 2022, Up $4 From Last Year - ..

5 minutes ago
 US NATO Envoy Says Series of Russia Engagements Fo ..

US NATO Envoy Says Series of Russia Engagements Focused on Risk Reduction, Arms ..

5 minutes ago
 UNICEF Seeking Clarification on Child Casualties D ..

UNICEF Seeking Clarification on Child Casualties During Unrest in Kazakhstan - O ..

40 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry introduces mechanism to facilita ..

Interior Ministry introduces mechanism to facilitate INGOs relief work in Afghan ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.