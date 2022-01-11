PTI believes in transparency, justice: Aon Abbas

Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday said that the government believed in transparency and no leniency would be adopted against any offender of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 )

Talking to a private news channel he said, those who looted the national wealth ruthlessly should face punishment.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts whenever he return to country he would face the cases which were registered against him.

Aon Abbas said the government would not adopt any discriminatory policy against anyone as everyone was equal before the law.

He said the government had strongly believed in supremacy of law and it would not make any compromise over accountability matters.