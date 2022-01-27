PTI believes in transparency, rule of law: Maleeka Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA), Maleeka Bukhari on Thursday said no one would be allowed to take law into hand.

Government believed in rule of law and transparency, she said talking to a private news channel.

She said that the people who looted national exchequer are the real perpetrators of the country and would be dealt all those according to law of the land.

She said the PTI government had a clear stance on the accountability process and every one under the law were same, people who plundered the public money while holding public office, have no right to in country politics, she added.

She said no body even pointed out the single penny of corruption in the government, on the other hand opposition parties leaders invented the new ways of corruption and million of rupees were found in accounts of their workers.

Maleeka Bukhari said the supreme court bar should not have use for political gains and asked people to keep performances of political parities in mind while their decision for next elections.