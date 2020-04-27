PTI believes in transparent accountability: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari

Member National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) initiated transparent accountability through an independent inquiry in wheat and sugar shortage cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) initiated transparent accountability through an independent inquiry in wheat and sugar shortage cases.

It was never happened in the previous governments, rather any elected government did not pay attention to protect masses' rights, she said.

Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had looted the national kitty mercilessly, both opposition parties had dented the national exchequer by different tactics, she stated.

PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to the nation to turn Pakistan a corruption free country and would implement upon transparent accountability, she further said.

''PTI believes in serving nation through true democracy and clean accountability, moreover the government was striving hard to culminate the coronavirus from the country,'' she said while replying to a query.