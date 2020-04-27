UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Believes In Transparent Accountability: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

PTI believes in transparent accountability: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari

Member National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) initiated transparent accountability through an independent inquiry in wheat and sugar shortage cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) initiated transparent accountability through an independent inquiry in wheat and sugar shortage cases.

It was never happened in the previous governments, rather any elected government did not pay attention to protect masses' rights, she said.

Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had looted the national kitty mercilessly, both opposition parties had dented the national exchequer by different tactics, she stated.

PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to the nation to turn Pakistan a corruption free country and would implement upon transparent accountability, she further said.

''PTI believes in serving nation through true democracy and clean accountability, moreover the government was striving hard to culminate the coronavirus from the country,'' she said while replying to a query.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Wheat Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grandfather kills granddaughter in Sargodha

1 minute ago

UK PM makes first public appearance after virus ab ..

1 minute ago

British GP will not take place in front of fans: S ..

1 minute ago

2105 cases registered against lockdown violators i ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets boosted by hopes virus worst has pas ..

1 minute ago

Back to school in China as lockdowns start to ease ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.