PTI Believes In Uniform Development: Usman Buzdar

Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that Punjab government would contribute more than Rs 2 billion for mother and child hospital in Attock while the federal government had already contributed hefty grant for the project

According to a handout issued here, CM said this after a stone laying ceremony of mother and child hospital in Attock.

CM said that mother and child hospital would consist of 200 beds and the hospital would be constructed on 75 kanal land with a cost of Rs 5 billion 32 crore.

He said, "We express our gratitude with Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard." Usman Buzdar said mother and child hospital would also have nursing college, hostel, residences, doctors apartments and 'Panagah' for patients care adding that the mother and child hospital would provide gynae health services to 200,000 to 300,000 females annually. Upgradation of health facilities in Attock would also benefit the people of adjoining districts of KPK Sawabi, Noshera and Haripur, he added.

He further said that 100 additional beds were being increased in DHQ hospital Attock while trauma center in Hazro and residential block in THQ Hazro was also been constructed.

The CM said a trauma center would be set up at Gondal, a place between Attock and Hazro.

Moreover, four basic health units of Attock would also be upgraded.

Usman Buzdar said PTI government believed in uniform development of all the districts in Punjab.

CM said that in Annual Development Programme 2021-22, a historic district development package amounting to Rs 360 billion had been given.

Under this package more than Rs 20 billion had been allocated for district Attock and work on 93 schemes was ongoing while in Attock 42 new projects of more than Rs 5 billion were in the pipeline.

PTI government had given a development budget of Rs 56 billion to district Attock since 2018 to till date whereas previous governments from 2013 to 2018 had given Rs 20 billion to Attock as development budget, he added.

CM said the government of Punjab had launched the project of Sehat Insaaf Card in two divisions and soon Sehat Insaaf Card would be launched in other seven divisions. Under the revolutionary project of Sehat Insaaf Card, Rs 330 billion would be spent in three years and this project was a unique one under which every card holder and his family would be able to avail the latest medical care facilities from private hospitals free of cost.

CM said that eight mother and child hospitals were being established in different districts of Punjab and Attock was also one of them.

