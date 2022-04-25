PTI berates Sindh govt for failing to trace Dua Zehra

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman said that it was condemnable that a girl goes missing from outside her home and the police of the whole province fail to trace her.

He said that 10 days have passed since the disappearance of 14-year-old Dua Zahra from outside her home in Golden Town area of the Al Falah Society in Karachi, but no progress has been made in the case. Zaman said that either the Sindh police were not competent or they were not serious in the case of Dua Zahra.

He said that police rangers and agencies should take joint action to find the girl. The PTI leader said that Sindh government only takes notice but does not act. Chief Minister Sindh, IG Sindh and PPP leaders have not even bothered to meet the grieving family. He said that it was impossible to remain silent for the safety of young children. Sindh government is making it difficult for people to live peacefully in Karachi.