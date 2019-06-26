UrduPoint.com
PTI, BNP Conclude Strategy On Resolving Mutual Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:42 PM

PTI, BNP conclude strategy on resolving mutual concerns

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) on Wednesday concluded a strategy for implementation of their accord, pending since last 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) on Wednesday concluded a strategy for implementation of their accord, pending since last 10 months.

This was the outcome of the meeting held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and a delegation of Members of National Assembly belonging to BNP led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, at PM's Parliament House Chamber.

Other MNAs included Agha Hassan Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Professor Shehnaz Baloch and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Adviser to PM on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab and Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present in the meeting.

The accord was inked between the PTI and BNP last August to address the concerns of BNP on issues mainly relating to provincial resources, education, health and human rights.

