PTI bringing reforms to fix the decades old deteriorating system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been working in bringing reforms to fix the problems in the decades old deteriorating system in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been working in bringing reforms to fix the problems in the decades old deteriorating system in the country.

He said that the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was bringing reforms in various fields, which has put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

The leadership in the past weakened the foundations of the country through corruption as in the last 12 years, only fake accounts have been created to hide black money in Sindh.

Dr Amjad Ali said that in previous governments, sugar mill owners used to fix the prices of sugar themselves, but in the present government, measures are being taken to keep the sugar price at a level.

He said that in the past people were recruited in PIA on political grounds due to which the performance of the institution was not improving but in the present government the affairs of PIA are being improved.

Addressing PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, he said that Bilawal's name was at the top of the list of fake accounts in JIT. He said that the present government has started manufacturing of ventilators in the country, which will also be exported to others countries.