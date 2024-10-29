PTI Brings Back TTP Activists In Pakistan: Aimal Wali
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Chief of the Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan, while criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday, accused PTI of bringing back Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) activists to the country.
Speaking on a point of order in the Senate, he alleged that PTI was a 'Political Wing' of the Taliban movement, which had been launched as a project by General (Retd) Faiz Hameed.
Aimal said that when Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) were facing terrorist attacks in 2013, the PTI was inviting and establishing TTP offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Peshawar.
The ANP chief questioned the performance of the PTI-led provincial government in KP over the decade and claimed that from 1947-2013 the foreign loan burden was Rs 97 billion, which had soared to Rs 1500 billion during the PTI tenures, adding that if PTI continued in power till 2028, it was estimated to touch 3000 billion.
He went on to say that the provincial government led by PTI was selling the lands of universities and educational institutions.
Aimal added that the narrative, which began with the Cypher, now turned into a request from parliamentarians of Britain and the United States to release the PTI founder.
