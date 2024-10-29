Open Menu

PTI Brings Back TTP Activists In Pakistan: Aimal Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PTI brings back TTP activists in Pakistan: Aimal Wali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Chief of the Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan, while criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday, accused PTI of bringing back Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) activists to the country.

Speaking on a point of order in the Senate, he alleged that PTI was a 'Political Wing' of the Taliban movement, which had been launched as a project by General (Retd) Faiz Hameed.

Aimal said that when Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) were facing terrorist attacks in 2013, the PTI was inviting and establishing TTP offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Peshawar.

The ANP chief questioned the performance of the PTI-led provincial government in KP over the decade and claimed that from 1947-2013 the foreign loan burden was Rs 97 billion, which had soared to Rs 1500 billion during the PTI tenures, adding that if PTI continued in power till 2028, it was estimated to touch 3000 billion.

He went on to say that the provincial government led by PTI was selling the lands of universities and educational institutions.

Aimal added that the narrative, which began with the Cypher, now turned into a request from parliamentarians of Britain and the United States to release the PTI founder.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Loan Senate Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party United States Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

10 minutes ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

32 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

2 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

3 hours ago
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

6 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

15 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

16 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan