PTI calls off public gatherings in NA-249

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called off public gathering scheduled to be organized on April 27 in connection with bye-polls in NA-249 Karachi.

PTI Karachi's General Secretary and member Sindh Assembly Saeed Afridi in a statement on Sunday announced that owing to escalated situation of COVID-19 the electioneering gathering of the party in NA-249 Karachi West was cancelled.

He said that PTI was more concerned about citizens of Karachi than bye-elections and for that reason public gatherings were called off. Leaders and workers of PTI would visit door to door for conveying the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to masses, he said.

He also appealed other political parties to adopt precautionary measures owing to Coronavirus situation.