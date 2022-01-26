PTI came in to power to improve rotten system of country: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in to power to improve the rotten system of the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI leadership strongly believed in honesty and supremacy of law as the prime minister had always worked for the purpose.

He said the government was not scared from opposition's tactics as it would complete its five years term without any trouble.

The minister said when opposition parties got united under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) forum they were failed to create any problem for the government and now they were disintegrated and not ready to accept each other.

He said the Opposition parties had no moral ethics to discuss democracy because they always promoted dictatorship as no one could raise their voice before their leadership as independently.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always tried to blackmail the judges for protecting their personal interests, adding the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's TTs had proved illegal.

He said the government was going to introduce reforms in the criminal laws and the Federal cabinet had approved that reforms.

Shibli Faraz said despite of Covid-19 pandemic all sectors of the country including, agriculture, remittances,exports,textile, foreign reserves were showing positive indicators and the national economy was strengthening due to prudent policies of the incumbent government.

The senator said the government was providing best health facility to the people in the shape of issuance of health cards among them and this type of health facility was available in few countries of the world.

