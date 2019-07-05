UrduPoint.com
PTI Came Into Power With Slogan Of Accountability Against Corrupts: Omer Sarfraz Cheema

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:05 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Omer Sarfraz Cheema Thursday said his party came into power with slogan of accountability process against corrupt elements as it was the part of PTI's manifesto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Omer Sarfraz Cheema Thursday said his party came into power with slogan of accountability process against corrupt elements as it was the part of PTI's manifesto.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI government was holding different style of politics from others political parties and it had strongly believed in transparent accountability across the board.

He said accountability must be held against the corrupt people whether they belong to ruling party or anyone else.

Omer Cheema said,"We should need reforms in the country's institutions but this time institutions delivering without any pressure of the present government and they were carrying out accountability and taking actions against plunderers without dictation of the incumbent government.

"He said Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and courts were independent in the country if someone has objections about any case against corrupts then he or she could knock the doors of the courts.

Replying to a question, he said nobody could get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

